KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the Purple Stride Kansas City Walk gets ready to kick off Saturday morning, a local survivor who wasn't given much of a chance to survive his own pancreatic cancer wants people to take notice of the deadly disease.
Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. Only 9 percent of people diagnosed survive more than five years. Survivors and supporters will gather Saturday morning at Frank Theis for a walk to raise money and awareness. The group has already raised more than $321,000 toward their $340,000 goal.
Gladstone man Joe Paladino was diagnosed with Stage III pancreatic cancer in 2015 after weeks of having dark-colored urine, indigestion and severe pain. Doctors first thought taking his gall bladder out would solve his problems. But after that surgery, further testing revealed the cancer.
He had another surgery to remove parts of his pancreas and stomach. That was followed by six months of chemotherapy and a month of radiation therapy. Doctors believed all that treatment would extend his life about 18 months, but not cure him.
But since then, four years later, Paladino is cancer free and plans to be around to watch his grandson play football and graduate high school, then college.
"Honestly, I didn't think I'd be alive today. Not when I was first diagnosed," Paladino said. "When I was first diagnosed, I heard about all the people who had passed away with pancreatic cancer, and I think the whole thing with pancreatic cancer is, you were not able to notice what state you're in."
Online registration for the Purple Stride Walk on Saturday is closed, but you can register in-person at Theis Park starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. It's $30 to register, and that money will go towards pancreatic cancer research, patient services and awareness.
