BELTON, MO. (KCTV) --- An agent-involved shooting in Belton is being reviewed by the FBI.

The FBI said the shooting happened in the 100th block of Wilbur Parish Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

The department's Inspection Division will review it.

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this afternoon at the 100th block of Wilbur Parish Circle, Belton, Mo. The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents seriously," the FBI said in a statement. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident will be investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. At this time, I have no further details to provide."

It's unknown how serious the injuries were.

