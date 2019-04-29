KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A historic Kansas City business known around the country as the oldest black-owned grocery store will close its doors this week. Leon’s Thriftway will mark an end to 51 years of serving customers near 39th Street and Elmwood Avenue.
Leon Stapleton's children grew up in the store. They are hoping to find a way to turn things around to keep this family-owned business open.
Old school signs and a creaking front door are a sign of just how long Leon’s Thriftway has been a fixture in the neighborhood.
“You see all this gray hair on my face. I've been shopping here since I was a kid,” Louis Brown, who is a customer, said.
“My grandfather brought me here back when I was 5 or 6 years old. Now that I'm 57, I am retired so I came here to work,” Tony Winfrey, who is an employee at Leon’s Thriftway, said.
“My father got an SBA loan back in 1969 after Martin Luther King Jr. was killed. In the form of trying to help blacks be in business,” Vernon Stapleton, who is the manager at Leon's Thriftway, said.
Stapleton’s father, Leon Stapleton, took a chance to build a better life for his family five decades ago. Leon’s kids worked by his side.
“I was 11. I was sacking groceries then,” Stapleton said.
Stapleton’s dad made not only his family proud, but also members of his community.
“Hey I shop at the only black-owned grocery store in the United States and I love it,” Charles Parker, who is a customer, said.
“That means a lot to a lot of people,” Stapleton said.
“This store is special. It's significant,” Darrian Davis, another customer, said.
That’s why word spread quickly when Stapleton decided he had to close the grocery store.
“For a lot of years, it did okay. As things have changed in the market place, new stores, the neighborhood changing, we fell on hard times somewhat,” Stapleton continued. “I ain’t sleeping too good any more. I’m not a crybaby. I look at stuff for what it is but it is hurting my whole family.”
“I wish they could save it. I really do,” Brown said.
“All of this is from the 1980's and its almost 2020,” Stapleton said.
He said in order for the store to survive, it must be remodeled or rebuilt to satisfy current customer needs.
“I dropped my loan papers off today to try and acquire the property,” Stapleton said.
For now, the only certainty is the store will be closed by the end of this week. What’s next is unclear.
“We have a lot of history and tradition here,” Stapleton said. “We are not trying to let it end like this.”
