TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) --- The Superintendent of the Tonganoxie School District is urging students, staff and visitors to wear masks beginning on Monday, Aug. 23.
Superintendent of Schools Loren Feldkamp issued a statement on the district's Facebook page Sunday night.
She said a "sudden rise of COVID-19" related cases led to the decision.
"With our students and staff safety in mind, I feel it extremely necessary to pivot away from my mask optional recommendation I made at our last Board of Education meeting," she said. "This decision was made to ensure to provide our students the best option from having to quarantine from school and not be in the classroom. Having a large number of students and staff quarantined is not an option for me as the USD 464 Superintendent."
She said there are an increasing number of students in quarantine.
