FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- In an effort to keep your family and your valuables safe, the KCPD is launching a new campaign.
It’s called, “Your New 9 p.m. Routine.”
The police want you to get out your phone, go to your alarms setting, and set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night.
Why? It’s meant to remind you to lock up your residence.
The KCPD has received 22,167 reports involving burglary, theft, and auto theft last year.
That’s why they want people to do five things when that alarm goes off:
- Remove your valuables from your car
- Lock your car
- Check your mail
- Make sure to close your garage door(s)
- Lock your door before bed
These things seem very simple, but people forget to do them all the time and officers say it helps stop criminals.
“It’s been shown to work in other departments across the country," said Sargent Jacob Becchina with the KCPD. "I don’t have the exact numbers, but other departments have had success with it over the last couple of years and we hope to do the same thing.”
“It’s a nice reminder,” said Becchina. “From time-to-time, neighbors will say they see their neighbors’ garage door open or things like that. Good neighbors will talk to each other about those kind of things. We just want to help remind everybody to be a good neighbor.”
