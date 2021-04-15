CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- While Kylr Yust may not have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky, he could still spend the rest of his life in prison.
Yust was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kopetsky and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Runions.
In Missouri, second-degree murder is a Class A felony, which could result between 10-30 years in prison or life in prison.
Voluntary manslaughter is a Class B felony, which could lead to a prison sentence of 5-15 years.
Section 558.011, RSMo. Authorized terms of imprisonment including conditional release:
Felony Class A 10 to 30 years or life
Felony Class B 5 to 15 years
Felony Class C Not to exceed 7 years
Felony Class D Not to exceed 4 years
The sentencing portion of the trial for Yust begins Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.
