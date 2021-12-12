Raiders Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes runs a fumble recovery back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Following last season's Las Vegas Raiders win at Arrowhead Stadium, the Raiders team bus made a victory lap around the stadium following the win. 

The Chiefs did not forget that during the game or after the game. 

During the game, the Chiefs handed the Raiders their worst defeat in the 62-year history of the rivalry. 

After the game, the stadium crew played "Wheels on the Bus" as fans and players departed. 

Check out this video from 610 Sports' Alex Gold: 

