KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Following last season's Las Vegas Raiders win at Arrowhead Stadium, the Raiders team bus made a victory lap around the stadium following the win.
The Chiefs did not forget that during the game or after the game.
During the game, the Chiefs handed the Raiders their worst defeat in the 62-year history of the rivalry.
After the game, the stadium crew played "Wheels on the Bus" as fans and players departed.
Check out this video from 610 Sports' Alex Gold:
#Chiefs stadium crew mocking the Raiders bus lap around Arrowhead last year with “ Wheels on the Bus” playing #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/dBdObd9IKf— Alex Gold (@AlexGold) December 12, 2021
