KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chief Rick Smith spent much of Tuesday apologizing for the Kansas City Police Department’s mishandling of cases involving nearly 150 children who were victims of the most vile crimes.
The department has completed its internal investigation into the failures of its Crime Against Children unit, and it found that from 2011 to 2016, 149 cases did not receive the attention they needed.
Smith said the failure reached to the highest level of the department, and 17 officers were recommended for disciplinary action, seven of whom are no longer with the department
"On behalf of the Kansas City Police Department I want to apologize to the children and families who did not receive the service they should expect from us,” the chief said.
Smith outlined issues with timely follow up on cases, prosecution preparation and case load, citing in one case a detective was handling 80 cases a month.
The chief noted that most, if not all, of the families in these cases have been notified and told what happened, adding that the department has made a number of changes to make sure this doesn't happen again
The similar program in Dallas, Texas, was presented by Smith as a roadmap for the change he wants to see in Kansas City.
A video on the Dallas Child Advocacy Center’s website outlines the different programs offered, including everything a child and family could need for medical help and justice.
The center includes police, prosecutors, child protective services, a medical team of doctors and nurses, child forensic interview specialists and a wide range of therapists and counselors, and that’s just the beginning.
Smith said Tuesday he wants to build a similar facility in Kansas City.
“The idea is to house one-stop-shopping for victims of child physical abuse, as well as domestic violence,” he outlined.
Currently, families needing care would possibly visit a police station, then go to Children’s Mercy or another hospital for a medical exam.
MOCSA offers counseling, but that’s a separate location, and if a family is experiencing a housing crisis, that would access help somewhere else.
A new centralized facility, proponents claim, would streamline services and make the programs more user-friendly while also ensuring accountability from professionals because they would be working together and watching each other.
It’s unclear how long it will take to create something like this. Right now, KCPD officials say they are looking for locations.
KCTV5 requested police reports associated with the 149 child abuse and sex crime cases that fell apart. The department said that request would take days to process and would cost almost $800.
Have you had any issues with the Kansas City Police Department's Crimes Against Children unit?
We want to hear from you!
