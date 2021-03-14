LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks, after a brief COVID-19 scare during the Big 12 Tournament, were selected in the NCAA Tournament.
They were named a 3-seed in the West Region.
The Jayhawks will take on Eastern Washington in their opening round game.
KU, after a rough start, played great basketball towards the end of the year.
They snapped Baylor's perfect season on Senior Night in Lawrence.
Kansas had to withdraw from the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week after multiple players tested positive for the coronavirus.
