KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The announcement Kansas City Chiefs' sixth-round pick will end up at least guaranteeing the celebration of one ring.
Following the announcement of Tennessee Volunteers guard Trey Smith as the team's sixth round pick, a fan proposed to his girlfriend on stage.
His inspiration for the proposal was the Wade Wilson character in the movie "Deadpool."
That included proposing with a ring pop:
