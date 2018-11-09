OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) — Court records say a man accused in a suburban Kansas City hit-and-run crash that left two people dead had been speeding and "jockeying back and forth" with one of the victim's vehicles beforehand.
The Kansas City Star reports that prosecutors released the affidavit Thursday in the case against 45-year-old Bradley Woodworth, of Olathe. He is charged with leaving the scene of the Oct. 6 wreck that killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr.
Woodworth is accused of driving the minivan that was seen jockeying for position with Siebuhr's car before the two vehicles made contact in Overland Park. Siebuhr's car then spun out of control and went over the median, where it was struck and knocked sideways. It then was hit by the vehicle that Bloskey was driving.
