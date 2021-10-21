JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Advanced voting will open at eight locations across Johnson County, KS., on Saturday.
Eight locations will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Below are the times and dates of the locations and hours provided by Johnson County.
Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe
- Saturday, Oct. 23 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 25 – Friday, Oct. 29 -- 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 1 -- 8 a.m. – Noon
Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park
- Saturday, Oct. 23 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 25 – Friday, Oct. 29 -- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 1 -- 8 a.m. – noon
Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission
Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe
New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner
Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St, Olathe
Monticello Library, 22435 W 66th St, Shawnee
- Saturday, Oct. 23 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 25 – Friday, Oct. 29 -- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 30 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 1 -- Closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.