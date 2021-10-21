GENERIC: Vote button, election, ballot,
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Advanced voting will open at eight locations across Johnson County, KS., on Saturday. 

Eight locations will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

Below are the times and dates of the locations and hours provided by Johnson County. 

Johnson County Election Office, 2101 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe

  • Saturday, Oct. 23 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 25 – Friday, Oct. 29 -- 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 30 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 1 -- 8 a.m. – Noon

Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park

  • Saturday, Oct. 23 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 25 – Friday, Oct. 29 -- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 30 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 1 -- 8 a.m. – noon

Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission
Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe
New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner
Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St, Olathe
Monticello Library, 22435 W 66th St, Shawnee

  • Saturday, Oct. 23 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 25 – Friday, Oct. 29 -- 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 30 -- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 1 -- Closed

