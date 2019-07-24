KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Six people are injured after a vehicle crash where no one was wearing a seat belt.
Police are investigating a crash on E. 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard that occurred around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said that a black Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Cleaver Boulevard at a high rated speed when the driver failed to correct a curve in the roadway. The vehicle ran off the left (inside) edge of the roadway and struck a tree in the median.
The adult male driver and adult female passenger were not wearing seat belts. Both adults were transported to area hospitals where they are reported to be in critical condition.
The four children, ranging in ages from two to eight, were sitting in the rear seats of the vehicle. There were no booster or child passenger seats in the vehicle and none of the children were wearing seat belts, police said.
All four children were transported to hospitals where they are being treated for broken bones and other non-life-threatening injuries.
