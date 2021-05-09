KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an active standoff Sunday morning at an extended stay hotel.
At around midnight, officers were called to a gas station near the 500 block of East 105th street where a woman said she was threatened and held against her will.
The initial call stated that a man with a knife threatened a woman and refused to let her leave. However when police arrived, the woman said the man was armed with a gun, not a knife, as originally reported.
Officers responded to the hotel room and tried to make contact with the suspect. However, the suspect refused requests to leave the room.
Police have called in tactical officers who are trained negotiators to bring a peaceful resolution and have been in contact with the suspect and continue efforts to negotiate with him.
Guests staying in nearby rooms have also been offered evacuation services. He is believed to be the only one in the room at this time.
This is a developing story.
