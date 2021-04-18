KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are advising to avoid 51st street near Paseo High School because an active stand-off.
Just before 9 a.m. officers responded to 51 and Paseo for a domestic violence assault. The female involved told police that the man was inside a nearby house where the altercation happened with a gun.
Police were able to speak to the male inside but he refused to leave.
With the house surrounded police called in negotiators to the scene and are attempting to get the man to surrender peacefully.
This is a developing story.
