JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An accrediting organization says a laboratory that works with a Missouri abortion clinic voluntarily dropped its accreditation.
While the Missouri health department in a Friday statement said the lab provisionally lost accreditation with the College of American Pathologists on May 7, a spokeswoman for the accrediting association said that's incorrect.
Spokeswoman Catherine Dolf says Boyce and Bynum Professional Services dropped its accreditation in January and then fell under direct jurisdiction of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The Missouri health department says the lab works with a St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic.
Dolf said the lab is currently applying for accreditation through the group again and notified the association that an earlier inspection found the lab out of compliance with federal regulations, but that the facility has since come back into compliance.
Boyce and Bynum did not immediately reply to a request for comment Friday, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid did not immediately comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.