KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Fire Department says there have been 19 accidents involving electric scooters since July.
The data comes after a manual review of nearly 100,000 EMS records logged between July and Oct. 31.
The information was compiled in response to public information requests for accident information related to the motorized scooters that are quickly becoming trendy modes of transportation in some Kansas City areas.
The city says none of the reported injuries were life-threatening, with only one case resulting in someone being transported to the hospital as an emergency disposition.
Eleven others were taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment, while five others refused treatment or transportation to hospitals. Two calls were cancelled by the caller.
Most of the injuries reported included abrasions and pain in limbs. Four records reflected probable fractures or dislocations. Three involved motor vehicles but the majority resulted from riders losing their balance and falling.
