SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) - Smithville police are investigating an accident that has reduced 169 Hwy. down to one lane.
According to a Facebook post by Smithville Police Department, 169 Hwy. at Amory Rd. was restricted to one lane going northbound due to an accident.
It is unknown if there are any injuries.
KCTV5 is working to get additional information.
