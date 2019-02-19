Winter Storm

Snow builds on road signs near Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. I-70 is closed from Junction City, Kan., to Wakeeney, Kan., due to low visibility. The area is in a blizzard warning. 

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol is preparing for the impending winter storm that will be affecting the Kansas City area.

Due to the predicted snowfall amounts, troopers will be towing any abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of the interstates and highways.

The removal of abandoned vehicles will begin at noon Tuesday.

"Abandoned vehicles inhibit KDOT’s ability to completely clear the roadway of snow. Towing the vehicles will assist the Kansas Department of Transportation in the snow removal process," the highway patrol said in a written statement.

Motorists whose vehicles have been removed from the roadways can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications to determine where their vehicle was towed.

The towing of vehicles will be at the owner’s expense.

