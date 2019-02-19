FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol is preparing for the impending winter storm that will be affecting the Kansas City area.

Due to the predicted snowfall amounts, troopers will be towing any abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of the interstates and highways.

+4 Roads could be slick for evening rush with heaviest snow expected after 7 p.m. A few flurries out the door Tuesday morning with increasing chances for a winter mix by late afternoon. Roads could be slick for the evening rush with the heaviest snow expected tonight after 7 p.m. into the overnight hours.

The removal of abandoned vehicles will begin at noon Tuesday.

"Abandoned vehicles inhibit KDOT’s ability to completely clear the roadway of snow. Towing the vehicles will assist the Kansas Department of Transportation in the snow removal process," the highway patrol said in a written statement.

Motorists whose vehicles have been removed from the roadways can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications to determine where their vehicle was towed.

The towing of vehicles will be at the owner’s expense.