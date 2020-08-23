KANSAS CITY, KAN. --- Aaron Coleman, who narrowly pulled off an upset victory against Kansas House Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the state's 37th House District, tweeted Sunday morning that he intends to leave the race.
“In all seriousness, feminism doesn’t have a chance so long as Donatism remains on the march,” Coleman said in a series of tweets overnight. “The progressive circular firing squad has done more to uphold the status quo than conservatives could have ever dreamed of. I will be releasing a press release in the morning resigning. I regret my past actions and hope to continually learn from them as I grow into the person I hope to be. My dad is in the hospital and I never expected this kind of attention. It's too much. I need to focus on taking care of my family & surviving the COVID great depression"
Coleman has admitted to bullying, blackmailing and using revenge porn against young girls while in middle school.
He also posted now-deleted comments on social media saying he’d laugh if a Republican lawmaker died of COVID-19 and said he supports abortion up until birth.
Following his win, two write-in campaigns were announced: One by Frownfelter and another by Kansas Republican Kristina Smith.
