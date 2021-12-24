KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Typical Christmas activities like sledding and a building a snowman are on hold this year in Kansas City.
Instead, people flocked to local parks to soak up the sun as temperatures reached a record high for Christmas Eve.
The high temperature at KCI Airport was measured at 72 degrees, shattering the old record of 66 degrees that was set in 1955.
Families traded snowmen and sleds for slides and swings on Christmas Eve.
“I thought it would be in the 40s and maybe 30s, but this has been a great surprise, especially trying to convince my wife to move back here," said Thomas McGrew, who is visiting family in the metro. "It’s worked out great so far.”
Step inside Green Utopia in Waldo and the temperatures have owner Gabriella Sanders singing a different tune. She views the warm weather as a warning.
“It’s so sad," Sanders said. "I know everyone comes in and they say it’s so wonderful, it’s so great. And then it’s kind of depressing.”
Her zero-waste-focused storefront is an ode to ecofriendly changes.
Stormtrack 5 Meteorologist Alena Lee says this year’s temperatures aren’t rare.
“What happens for us in the middle of the country is we just don’t see as many storm systems, or strong ones, coming in from the artic and pushing in that colder air," Lee said.
