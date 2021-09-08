OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department escorted officer Freddie Castro to his final resting place on Wednesday afternoon.
A few dozen officers in motorcycles led Castro to his final resting place today.
A large number of people attended the funeral at St. Michael the Archangel church.
Overland Park resident Alex Melnyk watched the procession from a distance. He didn't know the officer, but was in awe of the outpouring of support.
“Very young, just a terrible loss," he said. "I looked at all the cars that showed up all the from Cass County. I think it’s just great they do that for an officer.”
Castro, 23, died of COVID-19 last week.
Flags in Overland Park were lowered in honor of Castro.
On Wednesday, a flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor:
