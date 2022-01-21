SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- For one doughnut shop in the Kansas City area, a Chiefs victory would be extra sweet.
This time of the year most Kansas City businesses are seeing red and gold, but a local Shawnee doughnut shop sees a hole in that logic.
Shawnee-based Mr D's Donut Shop made a wager with Buffalo-based Public Espresso + Coffee. The losing business would send the winning side signature donuts and a $500 donation to a local charity.
Should the Chiefs win, 15 and the Mahomes would be the local recipient of the donation from Buffalo.
“We’re very excited," said Johnny Chen, who owns Mr. D's. “So we decided to roast their mascot.”
It initially started with a challenge flag and since then, the tasty taunting has continued.
“We definitely responded back with a heavy punch yesterday," Chen said.
The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
