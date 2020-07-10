KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A four-year-old boy who was shot and killed while sleeping in his home will be laid to rest Friday morning, while police continue to look for the killer.
LeGend Taliferro---whose family praised him as a superhero for bravely going through heart surgery previously--- was in his bed the night of June 29 in a neighborhood just northeast of 63rd and Paseo in Kansas City, MO. Someone fired shots into the home, killing LeGend.
Police are still looking for whoever fired those shots, and have not released a motive for the shooting. Authorities released a grainy picture of a potential suspect's car.
While praying for justice, LeGend's loved ones are remembering the good times. His obituary says one of his specialties was asking questions that would make you have to research answers. LeGend survived heart surgery at four months old, and his family says he truly was a living legend.
The visitation starts at 9 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home on Bannister Road in Kansas City. Immediately following the visitation, there will be a funeral service at the same location, around 11 a.m. A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. at 12 Gates Memorial Gardens on Bannister Road.
All of those services are open to the public but only a limited number of people will be allowed inside because of social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn.
