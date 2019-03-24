KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri's Emergency Operations Center has downgraded its Emergency Operation Center to Level IV, or an increased watch.
Operating hours of the enter will now be from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The downgrade is a sign that the river is beginning to drop, though the state still warns that flooding is an issue. Roads remain closed in Riverside, Leavenworth and St. Joseph.
The Missouri River downstream from Kansas City will begin to crest on Sunday and continue through mid-week.
The river levels are falling in St. Joseph, Atchison, Leavenworth and Parkville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.