Low-lying part of St. Joseph evacuated as Missouri River crests at near-record levels

Authorities are evacuating a low-lying area of St. Joseph, Missouri, as the Missouri River crests at near-record levels.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri's Emergency Operations Center has downgraded its Emergency Operation Center to Level IV, or an increased watch.

Operating hours of the enter will now be from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The downgrade is a sign that the river is beginning to drop, though the state still warns that flooding is an issue. Roads remain closed in Riverside, Leavenworth and St. Joseph.

The Missouri River downstream from Kansas City will begin to crest on Sunday and continue through mid-week.

The river levels are falling in St. Joseph, Atchison, Leavenworth and Parkville.

