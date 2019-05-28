BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Stan Owens lives near 174th and Benton in Belton, Missouri, he heard sirens Tuesday, but last Friday, it was a different story.
“Storms came in, a lot of wind, a lot of rain, heard no sirens what so ever. The alarm came in on my phone but no sirens,” Owens said.
The siren near him and another at Cambridge and Mullen didn’t sound because of hardware issues, but they were repaired Tuesday. While everything checked out, the lack of warning caused concern for some.
“I do not rely on the storm system at all. I believe if the news is telling you the weather is coming, you should take precautions. I think too many people are reliant on these services and it sucks that they don’t always go off,” Derek Broackerd, who lives in Belton, said.
Belton police and emergency management maintain the sirens. For people who said they don’t always hear them go off, Lieutenant Dan Davis with the Belton Police Department said,
“The siren system is designed to be an outdoor warning system. It hasn’t been designed to warn people within their homes, it’s designed to warn people when they’re outdoors.”
Lieutenant Davis recommends everyone have a Noah Weather Radio to get alerts. If you live in Cass County, he said you can sign up for the Everbridge System for alerts too.
