OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- This time of the year is for spreading joy, but one group of local kids are getting a lesson about loss.
The scouts fluffing the artificial fir tree know this is about more than holiday spirit.
“…honoring all the officers who have died in 2018 by putting their name and rank on a ball and hanging it on the tree,” said Reid Saugstad, Boy Scout.
They had a list of 146 officers from across the nation who have died.
“I was kind of feeling bad for the families. Because I was seeing all the officers and they just looked like normal people,” voiced Spencer Dellett, Boy Scout.
Normal people like his assistant scoutmaster, who lingered over the Sheriff’s Office’s uniform display.
“I was Officer Faoro yes. With the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department,” expressed Asst. Scoutmaster Chris Faoro.
“I’ve been out for 20 but It’s something you can’t ever leave behind,” continued Faoro.
What he wants to leave with the scouts is a better understanding of the world outside of their own.
“When we live in a safe community with little exposure to crime, the scouts don’t really have an appreciation for what law enforcement officers do, and how dangerous of a job it is,” explained Faoro.
The sheer number of ornaments squeeze together on the tree. 146 of them really should have quite an impact, but the even greater impact will come in January when the scouts take down each of the ornaments and mail them to the corresponding family of the fallen officers to let them know they are loved from miles and miles away.
Three names on the tree are local officers, all shot and killed in the line of duty.
Clinton Police Officer Ryan Morton’s watch ended on March 6th.
Wyandotte County Deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa “TK” King, died a day apart of each other in June.
