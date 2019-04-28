LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- “You kind of saw him transform and lock in during game time,” Logan Cheadle, who is a high school teammate of Simmons, said.
Cheadle and Dwane Simmons played football together since there were in fourth grade.
“He just wanted to spread good vibes everywhere he went,” Cheadle continued. “He would probably be known as the life of the party everywhere he was at.”
Simmons was at a party near Washburn University’s campus in Topeka when someone started shooting Saturday night.
“I didn’t find out until I had been on the road for 20 minutes that he had been declared dead on the scene,” Cheadle said.
“I know we’re not supposed to ask why, but that’s my question. Why, why our son?” Yasmine Simmons, who is Dwane’s Stepmom, said.
Yazime spent all day talking to god, wondering what the future will look like now without Simmons.
“You have the perfect plan, but can you give me some kind of a glimpse in to this plan so I can have an understanding because I don’t,” Yasmine said.
Police aren’t saying much about what happened inside the house. A teammate of Simmons was shot too.
Corey Ballentine was just drafted by the New York Giants. He’s expected to survive.
“We will start to learn how to adjust to living in this world without him one day at a time,” Yasmine said.
