KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When KCTV5 News found out that a man escaped from a police holding facility, we wanted to know more about how dangerous he is. KCTV5 News was first to report that Jermond Lewis had escaped after a source gave us a tip. He’s yet to be captured.
Police said Lewis escaped custody after an assault arrest. They haven’t yet provided a report with details on that assault. But KCTV5 News learned he’s served time for assault before, and not a minor one.
It was 2015 when police arrested Lewis in front of a house for trying to stab a woman. Court documents said he, “pulled a knife” after saying, “What are you going to do? I’m going to kill you.”
The woman’s fiancé struggled over the knife, got a severe cut on his hand, then proceeded to stab Lewis multiple times, sending him to the hospital.
All this just four months after the woman got a protection order against him. But Lewis was also involved in a run-in with police.
Court records said just last year, police tried to arrest him at an apartment building as he was trying to scale a wall to get to a balcony.
They said he grabbed the officer’s gun, not once, but twice, trying to get it out of the holster. Fortunately, he failed.
That time, he was held at the Jackson County Jail. The police were paying for that service. But last month the police department’s contract with the county ran out and renewal talks broke down.
So they started using the Heartland Rehabilitation Center as a short-term place for arrestees. Police said Lewis broke out of his restraints and walked out a door.
The staff there said they improved security before they started holding arrestees and said more changes are coming.
That drug rehabilitation center is one of three places the Kansas City Police Department arrestees now go. The other two are county jails 50 and 90 miles away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.