LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A long fight for public records on prescription opioids led to a Washington Post report with disturbing data about Leavenworth County.
KCTV5’s Betsy Webster found out the numbers tell a different story than you might think.
The numbers on oxycodone and hydrocodone in Leavenworth County are mind boggling: there’s an average of 226 pills per person per year.
“I was shocked when I saw that and I thought there had to be something wrong,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.
“You’re taken aback a bit by that until you delve into it a little better,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.
You begin to better understand “why here” when you look at who’s prescribing.
The top pharmacy on the county’s list prescribed 43 times as much as the next highest. It’s a VA pharmacy, but it’s a warehouse-sized place called CMOP -- Consolidated Mail Order Pharmacy.
It’s one of seven in the nation that ships to outpatient veterans well beyond the county or even the state.
The Washington Post got the DEA data after a long legal fight. The data is from 2006-2012. Their point, it seems, was to hold accountable those legally distributing the drugs that often led to addiction and illegal re-sale.
So, when you look at the shades of pink to red on the map, realize it’s showing where the pills are coming from and not where they are going. So, it’s not a sign of drug use or addiction levels in your county.
“You can sort of set that aside from the discussion about the problems of drugs in our community and feel a little bit better that it is not nearly as bad as that would have you believe,” Kitchens said.
The chief and county’s prosecutor say the prescription opioid trend took a downturn several years ago with the help of local prosecution, federal drug buybacks, and raised awareness among doctors.
“I hesitate to say it isn’t a problem, because it is a problem,” Thompson said. “We see those cases. We just see a lot more other cases than we see with opioids.”
“Now we’re dealing more with things like heroin or laced drugs with heroin and fentanyl,” Kitchens said.
They are dealing with it in terms of the crimes associated and overdoses that most often involve a cocktail of several drugs.
The V.A. had a lot to say about the numbers as well, noting how old the data is and that they’ve taken huge steps in education and transparency since then. They said that, last year, the V.A. became the first hospital system in the country to publicly post its opioid dispensing rates.
The full statement is below:
The facility you reference is a regional pharmaceutical fulfillment center. It doesn’t see Veterans, it simply fills prescriptions submitted from multiple VA facilities around the country.
Comparing a consolidated mail-order pharmacy that fills prescriptions for VA pharmacies across the nation to standalone, neighborhood pharmacies such as Barney’s Pharmacy in Wichita – as the Washington Post is attempting to do – is like comparing apples to oranges.
The data you are asking about dates back more than a decade to the previous two administrations.
Since then, VA has been recognized by many as a leader in the pain management field for the responsible use of opioids, and the department is sharing its knowledge and experience with federal and local governments and across the nation’s health-care networks.
In 2017, VA released its top eight best practices for reducing opioid use.
These best practices are invaluable tools for others working to balance pain management and opioid prescription rates.
In 2018, VA became the first hospital system in the country to publicly post its opioid dispensing rates.
Because some Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system suffer from high rates of chronic pain, VA initiated a multi-faceted approach called the Opioid Safety Initiative (OSI) to make the totality of opioid use among America’s Veterans using VA health care visible at all levels in the organization.
Results of key clinical metrics measured by the OSI from Quarter 4, Fiscal Year 2012 (beginning in July 2012) to Quarter 2, Fiscal Year 2019 (ending in March 2019) demonstrate:
- 351,971 fewer patients receiving opioids (679,376 patients to 327,405 patients, a 52 percent reduction).
- 97,925 fewer patients receiving opioids and benzodiazepines together (122,633 patients to 24,708 patients, an 80 percent reduction).
- 252,295 fewer patients on long-term opioid therapy (438,329 to 186,034, a 58 percent reduction).
- The overall dosage of opioids is decreasing in the VA system as 43,254 fewer patients (59,499 patients to 16,245 patients, a 73 percent reduction) are receiving greater than or equal to 100 Morphine Equivalent Daily Dose.
- These results have been achieved during a time that VA has seen an overall growth of 255,431 patients (3,959,852 patients to 4,215,283 patients, a 6.5 percent increase) that have utilized VA outpatient pharmacy services.
We expect even better management of pain medications for Veterans when VA and the Department of Defense roll out new, integrated electronic health records.
The new records will give health care providers a full picture of patient medical history, enabling better treatment and better clinical outcomes.
It will also help us better identify Veterans at higher risk for opioid addiction and suicide, so health care providers can intervene earlier and save lives.
If you’d like to track opioid prescriptions by individual VA facility you can do that online here.
