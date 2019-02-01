KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We’ve known from early on that the KCI project will hit travelers’ wallets and that plane tickets are going up, but how much?
KCTV5 News crunched the numbers with some experts on Friday.
Obviously, when they said “paid by the airlines” that means the airlines will add a fee to your ticket to make up for it. However, you might be surprised what it takes to come up with $2 billion.
By now, fees are nothing new. The general term is “user fees.” The specifics have all kinds of names like “baggage handling fees,” “passenger facility charges,” “take off fees,” or a “landing fee.”
Susan Keim is a professor at Park University’s School of Public Administration.
“I just was looking at a flight I’m going to take to Washington, D.C.,” she said.
The total price tag was $302. Of that was $48 in taxes and fees, $29 of which was federal and $19 of which was undefined.
Dr. Tony Tocco, an accounting professor at Rockhurst University, said you can count on local fees to double to make the new airport vision come to fruition. Which sounds bad, and maybe it is, but consider the following.
“When you start looking at some of these things, you not only have to look at the ticket price,” Tocco said. “You’d better start looking at the taxes and surcharges that go along with it.”
“If you did all that math, it would probably be $10 per ticket,” Keim said. “I know,” she said. “I did the math and I had to make sure that I was right.”
They said to take $2 billion in bonds, plus 6 percent interest, over 30 years. That means $120 million per year in debt service. Divide that by 2018’s 12 million passengers passing through, and there’s your $10.
What if more or less people fly? If there are less people flying, she said, expect higher fees to compensate. If there are more people flying, then they probably won’t lower the fee, but it won’t just be play money. Keim said it would likely be used to cover maintenance costs.
