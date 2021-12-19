98 catalytic converters worth $60,000 recovered from Joplin, Mo., property

JOPLIN, MO. (KY3) --- Police seized nearly 100 catalytic converters with an estimated value of $60,000 while serving a warrant in Joplin.
Officers responded to a home Tuesday in the 400 block of N. Walnut Avenue after obtaining a warrant.
The Joplin Police Department says this was the second warrant that detectives have served at the home over the past year in connection with stolen catalytic converters. Police previously recovered 24 stolen catalytic converters during a search warrant in September 2020.
At that time, police arrested and charged Pamela Sims, 58, of Joplin, for unlawfully purchasing catalytic converters. She is currently behind bars on felony charges of receiving stolen property.
