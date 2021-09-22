Police lights siren generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An 84-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near Wornall and 99th Street around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to police, a GMC Acadia SUV was traveling south on Wornall towards 99th. The light at the intersection was green for the SUV.

That's when the 84-year-old pedestrian began to cross Wornall against the light. Another SUV in the adjacent lane stopped to let her cross, blocking the Acadia's view. 

The driver of the Acadia was unable to see the woman crossing until it was too late. The Acadia struck the woman and she was knocked to the pavement.

She was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. No one else was injured in the accident. 

