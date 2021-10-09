INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police say an 8-year-old boy was killed in an apparent accidental shooting on Saturday morning.
The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of N. Liberty, according to police.
It remains an on-going investigation, per police.
ORIGINAL STORY
Independence police are working the scene of a shooting early Saturday morning.
According to officials, the incident happened in the 1200 block of N Liberty. Initial reports are that it was an accidental event involving one juvenile victim.
Police say the victim was being transported to an area hospital. They are waiting on the parents to be notified.
No other details have been released.
KCTV5 will continue to update the story as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.