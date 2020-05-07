LANSING, KS. (KCTV) --- The Leavenworth County Health Department now says over 700 inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The county says 716 inmates have tested positive for it. Three inmates have died from the coronavirus.
Dr. Lee A. Norman, the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said on Wednesday that 80 percent of the jail's 1,700 inmates have been tested.
It's one of largest outbreaks in the State of Kansas.
