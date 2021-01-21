1230158291

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election, which Chris Krebs called the most secure in American history.

 (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An ethics complaint has been filed against U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The complaint was file by seven Democrats in the U.S. Senate. It was filed for what they say was Hawley's and Cruz's role in objecting to the 2020 presidential results.

"By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely," the letter reads.

