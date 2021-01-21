KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An ethics complaint has been filed against U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).
The complaint was file by seven Democrats in the U.S. Senate. It was filed for what they say was Hawley's and Cruz's role in objecting to the 2020 presidential results.
"By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely," the letter reads.
You can read the full letter below or by clicking here.
