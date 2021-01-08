KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Seven people have been injured following a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
A police chase began around 3 p.m. It resulted in a crash at 3:12 p.m.
Kansas City police say seven people were injured in the crash.
Police on scene three teenagers were in the stolen vehicle. All three were hospitalized in the crash and one was injured critically.
Four individuals were in a second car involved in the crash that had nothing to do with the stolen vehicle or chase.
Among them were two young children. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News.
