INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Independence and Kansas City are investigating after a shooting happened near U.S. Highway 40 and Sterling Avenue.
A 5-year-old girl was critically wounded in a rolling gun battle, according to Independence police.
She was found near the Walmart in the area, but it's unclear where the shooting actually happened.
Detectives remain on scene.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Friday.
