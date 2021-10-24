KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A wave of damage was left following five reported tornados in counties north and southeast of the Kansas City metro area.
Four of those tornadoes were reported north of Kansas City. Debris consistent with a tornado was found in Doniphan County, KS. A roof was damaged in Mirable, Mo. in Caldwell County.
Damage was also reported in Livingston County, MO. and Purdin, Mo.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
There were also reports of trees uprooted in Daviess County, MO.
The tornadoes have not been confirmed and the strength is unknown at this time.
