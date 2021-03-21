KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Five people have been murdered in Kansas City over the past 48 hours.

The latest homicide happened Sunday in the 400 block of White Avenue in Kansas City.

One person was shot shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The White Avenue homicide brings the total to 39 for 2021, up from 33 at this point last year. In 2020, Kansas City ended up setting a homicide record with 176.

Other reported homicides this weekend:

Two teenagers were killed late Saturday night in the 7300 block of Norton. Police reported to the scene after a shooting call. Police found the body of a teenage girl while on scene. Later on Sunday, police discovered a teenager male's body behind a vacant home in the area. Police learned that there was a fight between two small groups of people when the shots were fired. They both ran away from the scene on foot.

At 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were dispatched to 44th and Woodland on a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where they he later died.

Police say one person was found dead Friday evening in the 7400 block of East 102nd Street. Initially, it was a check the welfare call. On Saturday, police provided an update, indicating that evidence pointed to a homicide.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 award is available for information that leads to the cases being solved.