BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- Interstate 70 eastbound was shutdown following a multiple-vehicle crash near Woods Chapel Road.
The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
All traffic was being diverted at Little Blue Parkway.
The roadway opened up by around 7:30 p.m.
At least one injury was reported.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.