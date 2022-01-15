OLATHE, KS. (KCTV/AP) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday when their house caught fire in Olathe, Kansas, authorities said.
Firefighters responding to the fire at about 8:15 a.m. found “significant fire conditions."
Three adults and one teenager who were inside the home were hospitalized in stable condition, said Capt. Mike Hall, a spokesman for the Olathe Fire Department.
Firefighters in Olathe are battling a house fire near K7 and Harold St (1030 N Clinton St). The call came in around 8:15 am. When firefighters arrived they were met with significant fire conditions. Three residents were transported to an area hospital in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/VBPrfovOzA— Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) January 15, 2022
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available, although Hall said the home has “significant damage.”
