LEAVENWORTH, KS. (KCTV) --- Federal officials have announced a new $350 million prison in Leavenworth.
The current federal prison is one of the oldest in the country, housing 1,500 inmates.
Federal officials are now putting more than $350 million towards building a new facility.
The move was praised by some, opposed by others.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) says Operation Legend, which officials say has led to 1,500 arrests, helps create the need for the jails."
"More arrests in Kansas City or wherever in the country, it means there's a need for the ability to house and protect citizens from violent behavior," he said.
Christine McDonald, who was arrested for more than 100 times on prostitution and drug charges, spent time in state prison. She now advocates for prison reform and re-entry support.
"We need to spend $350 million on services for rehabilitation and restoration, not just putting someone in a cell," she said. “It’s easy to build a prison and lock someone away. It’s a lot harder to invest into people."
The federal prison population has decreased from more than 220,000 to less than 180,000, Moran says.
The latest data from the U.S. Sentencing Commission shows close to 50 percent of offenders were arrested within eight years of their release.
