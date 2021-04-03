MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) --- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash in Johnson County, KS.
The crash happened early Saturday morning at Interstate 35 northbound just south of 67th Street in Merriam, KS.
Andrew Hixon, 34 of Mission, was traveling northbound on I-35 when a vehicle heading the wrong direction struck it head-on.
The vehicle heading in the wrong direction was driven by a 37-year-old man from Independence.
That man was hospitalized and remains in serious condition.
