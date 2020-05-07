JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- At least 33 deaths have been reported at long-term care facilities in Johnson County.
The county released updated information this week.
Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village reports that nine have died from the coronavirus and 57 cases have been reported.
Seven deaths and 24 cases have been reported at the Forest Creek Memory Care facilities; five deaths and 16 cases at Homestead of Olathe North and two deaths reported at Stratford Commons.
Deaths have also been reported at Advanced Healthcare of Overland Park and Brookdale Rosehill.
Nearly 75 percent of Johnson County's coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at nursing homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.