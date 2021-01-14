TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas National Guard will be deploying 300 members to Washington D.C. in support of next week's presidential inauguration.
They will join a force of about 20,000 National Guardsmen across the country who will or have reported to Washington in wake of last week's assault on the Capitol building.
"The presidential inauguration is a collaborative event, requiring extraordinary support from many federal and state agencies," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. "The National Guard has supported presidential inaugurations since the founding of our nation. I'm incredibly thankful for everything they do, and this is just the latest example of our Kansas National Guard being always ready to answer the call for our state and nation."
Earlier this week, Missouri announced it would send some members of its National Guard.
The 300 soldiers from Kansas will come from the following battalions and groups:
The Kansas Army National Guard's 130th Field Artillery Battalion (Manhattan); 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery (Hutchinson); 997th Brigade Support Battalion (Hays); 330th Signal Company (Wichita); 1161st Forward Support Company (Wichita); 250th Forward Support Company (Ottawa); 170th Maintenance Company (Wichita); 995th Maintenance Company (Smith Center); 635th Regional Support Group (Wichita); 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation (Topeka); 891st Engineer Battalion (Iola); 226th Engineer Company (Augusta); 242nd Engineer Company (Coffeyville); 772nd Engineer Company (Pittsburg); 1st Battalion, 635th Armor (Kansas City); 235th Regiment (Salina); 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (Olathe); and 731st Transportation Company(Great Bend); and the Kansas Air National Guard's 184th Wing (Wichita) and the 190th Air Refueling Wing (Topeka).
