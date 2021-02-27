WICHITA, KS (KCTV) --- The Wichita Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating after three Wichita police officers were injured by a possible explosion.
Police say none of the officers have life-threatening injuries, but they were taken to the hospital.
Wichita police were called out to check a vacant residence in the area around 4 p.m.
After making entry, three officers "sustained injuries from a possible explosion, police said."
Two suffered minor injuries. A third suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition.
