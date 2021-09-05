INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Three teenagers and one adult were shot late Sunday evening at the SantaCaliGon Days festival in Independence.
All of the victims were treated at local hospitals and released by Monday morning, police said.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Independence police used social media to urge families to pick up their children from the festival.
At 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, police reported there were three victims, with that number increasing to four early Monday morning. Police said 5-7 shots were fired during the incident.
Three of the victims are 16 years old. One victim is 25 years old.
Independence police said the shooting happened in the carnival area of SantaCaliGon. They said they're looking for a suspect who left the scene---He is described as a black man wearing a gray hoodie.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. Eyewitnesses who spoke with KCTV5 said they saw some commotion before the shots rang out.
"A lot of fights going on. It was a lot of girls fighting. It was people getting pepper-prayed. It was a lot going on," said festival-goer Stasia Sambol. "But usually when stuff liek that goes on, I don't think gunshots would happen. But when that happened, there were some dudes arguing too."
No one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They will be adding more officers to the area, as they don't plan to postpone the last day of the event.
Hear the police scanner audio as police and EMS worked to help people at the festival and try to track down the shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.