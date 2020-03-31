LANSING, KS. (KCTV5) -- Three members of the state at Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
The staff includes one man over 20 and two women over 40.
“With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “With the support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
