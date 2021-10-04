A triple shooting outside a Ward Parkway bowling alley critically injured 2 men and sent a woman to the hospital.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people were found shot outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes bowling alley late Sunday night. 

Police say two men are in critical condition following the shooting, reported to happen around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 89th Street. 

A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. 

Kansas City police say the shooting happened in the parking lot on the east side of the business. 

One of the male victims is on life support, according to police. 

Events of what led up the shooting are undetermined at this point. 

No arrests have been made. 

