KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Three people were found shot outside of the Ward Parkway Lanes bowling alley late Sunday night.
Police say two men are in critical condition following the shooting, reported to happen around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 89th Street.
A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.
Kansas City police say the shooting happened in the parking lot on the east side of the business.
One of the male victims is on life support, according to police.
Events of what led up the shooting are undetermined at this point.
No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.